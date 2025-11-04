Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 24,718 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $124,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $97.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

