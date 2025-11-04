Versor Investments LP Acquires 16,977 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 246.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of YETI by 109.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of YETI by 4,552.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $34,000.

NYSE YETI opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.89.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%.The firm had revenue of $445.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

