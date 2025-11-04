Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,042 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 121.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Entergy by 1,466.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 58,677 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 6.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank set a $105.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.37.

Entergy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

