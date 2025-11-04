Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 625.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock opened at $304.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $311.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

