Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.29% of iShares MBS ETF worth $118,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,767,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,079,000 after buying an additional 153,806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after buying an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,510,000 after buying an additional 18,631,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,669,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $267,782,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.71. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

