Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 2,042 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 356.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 228,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 178,410 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 73.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 41.4% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3,883.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,630,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,435,447.76. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and thirteen have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $44.71.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

