8,672 Shares in eBay Inc. $EBAY Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5,181.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of eBay by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,763,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $187,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,011 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 19,822.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $96,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $135,773,000 after purchasing an additional 916,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on eBay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $666,714.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 246,812 shares in the company, valued at $22,788,151.96. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 20,791 shares of company stock worth $1,897,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 1.8%

EBAY stock opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

