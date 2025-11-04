1,875 Shares in Danaher Corporation $DHR Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 322,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,787,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE DHR opened at $214.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.53 and a 200-day moving average of $199.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

