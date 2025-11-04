The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Clorox by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 239.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 140.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $108.93 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.07%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.20.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

