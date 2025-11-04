Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 3,439 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 99,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $78.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

