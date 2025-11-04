Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,150 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NU by 17.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after buying an additional 40,181,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at about $221,317,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at about $150,763,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NU by 38.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,728,000 after buying an additional 11,567,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in NU by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,575,000 after buying an additional 11,465,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

NU Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NU stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

