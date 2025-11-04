AvidXchange (AVDX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $116.6070 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. AvidXchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AvidXchange to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 70.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 70.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 505.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.19.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

