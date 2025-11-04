AvidXchange (AVDX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $116.6070 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. AvidXchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AvidXchange to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AvidXchange Stock Performance
Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.96 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.19.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AvidXchange
AvidXchange Company Profile
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AvidXchange
- Stock Average Calculator
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.