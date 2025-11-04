Tredje AP fonden Reduces Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,392 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $201,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 108.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,050,080.36. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

