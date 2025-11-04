Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 821,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,070,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $64.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.