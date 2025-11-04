Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF $KBWY

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $319,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1%

KBWY stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

