Arc Resources (AETUF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Arc Resources to post earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $1.0465 billion for the quarter.

Arc Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Arc Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Get Arc Resources alerts:

Arc Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.1376 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 306.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Arc Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AETUF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arc Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Arc Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Arc Resources in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arc Resources

Arc Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.