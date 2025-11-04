Arc Resources (AETUF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Arc Resources to post earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $1.0465 billion for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Arc Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.1376 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 306.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Arc Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
