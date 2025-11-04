Versor Investments LP Buys 3,685 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Stock Performance
NYSE UPS opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.67.
United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- What is Put Option Volume?
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.