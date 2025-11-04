Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $345.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

