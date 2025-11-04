FY2025 EPS Estimate for Alerus Financial Lifted by Analyst

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.41 million.

ALRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Alerus Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $536.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,194,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,046,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the first quarter worth $6,040,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 294,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 265.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 171,984 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

