Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,322,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $628,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $392,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.