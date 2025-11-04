Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362,388 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $421,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $536,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 20.8% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 13,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 88,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after buying an additional 36,903 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.13.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $303.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.34. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.