FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $260.00 and last traded at $264.4180, with a volume of 888424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $480.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $356.78.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Christopher Mcloughlin purchased 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. This represents a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Helen L. Shan purchased 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,556.32. This represents a 4.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.