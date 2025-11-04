EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847,193 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 197,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $460,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

EOG opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

