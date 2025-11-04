Nkarta (NKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Nkarta to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

NKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nkarta from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 80,211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nkarta by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 504,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Nkarta by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 231,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Nkarta by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 852,559 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

