DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DTM

DT Midstream Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $112.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $115.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $309.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.21 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 82.83%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $540,214.37. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 15.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.