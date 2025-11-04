Tourmaline Bio (TRML) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Tourmaline Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRML opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRML shares. Wall Street Zen raised Tourmaline Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered Tourmaline Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Lifesci Capital lowered Tourmaline Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Tourmaline Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 2,154,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,453,000 after acquiring an additional 681,284 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 558,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

