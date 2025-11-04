Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 278,479 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,622,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 278,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $481,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 894.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 184,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 323,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.6%

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average of $130.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

