Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 735,300 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 1,027,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 72,388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Trading Down 50.0%

Shares of OZSC opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get Ozop Energy Solutions alerts:

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. The company distributes components and equipment for residential and commercial solar PV systems, as well as onsite battery storage and power generation; and sells solar panels to distributors and installation companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.