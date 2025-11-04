Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) & AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Head to Head Survey

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) and AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Highway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AB SKF shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Highway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Highway and AB SKF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway 0.97% 1.06% 0.67% AB SKF 5.07% 14.37% 7.37%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highway 0 0 0 0 0.00 AB SKF 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Highway and AB SKF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Highway has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB SKF has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Highway pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. AB SKF pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Highway pays out 500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AB SKF pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highway and AB SKF”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway $7.41 million 0.96 $110,000.00 $0.01 155.00 AB SKF $9.34 billion 1.28 $612.44 million $1.04 25.27

AB SKF has higher revenue and earnings than Highway. AB SKF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AB SKF beats Highway on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM. The company also trades in plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles automation equipment. Its products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, the company assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services, including metal stamping, screen printing, plastic injection molding, pad printing, and electronic assembly of printed circuit boards. It operates in Hong Kong and China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products. It also provides application engineering services consisting of technical consultancy, numerical simulation and design, and root cause analysis; asset management services, such as assessment and benchmarking, maintenance strategy review, spare parts and inventory management, and lubrication management; condition-based maintenance, including vibration analysis and diagnostics, thermography, lubrication analysis, and condition monitoring system installation; mechanical maintenance comprising mounting and dismounting, precision alignment, and balancing; remanufacturing and customization; and training solutions, which include instructor-led training, e-learning courses, and webinar recordings. The company serves the aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, machine tools, marine, material handling, metals, mining, mineral processing, ocean energy, pulp and paper, railways, and wind industries. AB SKF (publ) was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

