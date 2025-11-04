Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 3,925 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 156,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

