Solventum (SOLV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Solventum to post earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $2.0458 billion for the quarter. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS.Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Solventum to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SOLV opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. Solventum has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Solventum by 3.8% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SOLV. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

