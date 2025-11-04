JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. JELD-WEN had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 10.03%.The firm had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $358.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth $84,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth $150,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. UBS Group increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

