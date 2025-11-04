Pointe Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IVV stock opened at $686.69 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $666.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.28. The company has a market capitalization of $720.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

