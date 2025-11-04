TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Price

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $249.00 to $237.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.69.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.37. 591,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,842. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.92. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $185.45 and a twelve month high of $245.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,084,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,485,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,843,000 after buying an additional 1,139,009 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,973,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 799.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 571,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,166,000 after buying an additional 507,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

