Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On – November 4th

IREN, Cipher Mining, and Marathon Digital are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are publicly traded companies whose business operations or balance-sheet holdings give investors meaningful exposure to bitcoin—examples include bitcoin miners, crypto exchanges, payment or custody firms, and firms that hold bitcoin as a corporate asset. Investors buy these stocks to gain indirect exposure to bitcoin price movements while also taking on company-specific risks (earnings, management, regulation and broader equity-market volatility) that can cause their shares to diverge from bitcoin’s price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Featured Articles