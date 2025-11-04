James Abernethy Sells 800 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James Abernethy sold 800 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $23,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 67,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,915.30. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ PEBK traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $29.17. 3,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,816. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $159.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

