Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IWG (LON:IWG)

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 270 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 215 to GBX 260 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IWG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 243.

LON IWG traded down GBX 5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 215. 3,537,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 208.07. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 146 and a 52-week high of GBX 243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,629.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

