Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Up 7.6% – Here’s Why

Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 146,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 329,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Yatsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Yatsen Trading Up 5.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $634.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of -2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter. Yatsen has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter worth $148,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the third quarter worth $144,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter worth $85,000.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

Further Reading

