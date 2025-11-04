Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) in a report released on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

QTX traded down GBX 16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 260. 27,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 287.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 261.61. Quartix Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 147 and a 1 year high of GBX 322.90.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

About Quartix Technologies

(Get Free Report)

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.