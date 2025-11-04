Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 207 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Serica Energy from GBX 215 to GBX 240 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Serica Energy from GBX 190 to GBX 230 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Serica Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 219.50.
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
