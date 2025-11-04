Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.7170. 10,074,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 23,139,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

