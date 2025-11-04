Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.8160. Approximately 1,024,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,550,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 9.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 285.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 107,538 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,819.24. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $257,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 84,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,296.48. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 27,844 shares of company stock worth $1,852,392 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 870,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 143,691 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

