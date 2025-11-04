dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 110 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, dotdigital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.
View Our Latest Report on dotdigital Group
dotdigital Group Trading Up 3.5%
dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 4.93 EPS for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, research analysts predict that dotdigital Group will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current year.
About dotdigital Group
Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than dotdigital Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Shopify Pullback Sets Stage for 20% Rally to $200 Target
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Roku’s Profit Engine Roars to Life: Is the Rally Just Beginning?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Palantir Stock Fell After Another Strong Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.