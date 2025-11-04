dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 110 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, dotdigital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.

dotdigital Group Trading Up 3.5%

LON:DOTD traded up GBX 2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 70.40. 1,314,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.38. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 59.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 4.93 EPS for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, research analysts predict that dotdigital Group will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current year.

About dotdigital Group

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

