Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Here’s Why

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.14. 616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nikon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Nikon Trading Up 4.8%
Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Nikon had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Nikon Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Nikon Company Profile
Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
