Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 742,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 301,733 shares.The stock last traded at $24.8950 and had previously closed at $24.85.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 662.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 181,220 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.