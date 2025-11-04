SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 191,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 100,384 shares.The stock last traded at $55.98 and had previously closed at $56.30.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 1.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.