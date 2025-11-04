Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 172,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 132,194 shares.The stock last traded at $87.8010 and had previously closed at $87.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLYVA shares. Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVA. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the first quarter worth $637,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the first quarter worth $234,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 4.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the first quarter worth $25,108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,021,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

