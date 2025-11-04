Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 710% from the previous session’s volume of 40 shares.The stock last traded at $359.8350 and had previously closed at $379.35.
Watsco Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.47.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
