Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Up 11.9% – Here’s What Happened

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 1,138,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 552% from the average session volume of 174,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

