Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WIZZ. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,100 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,250 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 1,134.

Shares of LON WIZZ traded down GBX 25.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,030.19. The company had a trading volume of 964,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,203.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,295.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 970.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,818.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

